Maratha Reservation Row: Thousands Gather At Jarange-Patil's Public Meeting In Navi Mumbai | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: In a powerful display of solidarity, thousands of people converged at the Dharmaveer Sambhaji Raje Ground in Ghansoli for a public meeting led by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

Patil, a fervent advocate for Maratha reservation rights, has embarked on a statewide tour to exert pressure on the government to address the longstanding demand for reservation in government jobs and education for the Maratha community. The public meeting in Ghansoli, a crucial part of this tour, witnessed the active participation of more than 600 volunteers who ensured smooth logistics from water provisions to parking facilities.

Pre-meeting held on Nov 19 to strengthen agitation

A pre-meeting planning session took place in Ghansoli on Sunday, bringing together coordinators from various departments of the Sakal Maratha Society, alongside representatives from political parties and social organizations. Urging Maratha citizens to join the cause, the meeting aimed to strategize for the impactful gathering in Navi Mumbai.

Maratha agitation gains momentum

Vitthal More, the Navi Mumbai president of Shiv Sena (UBT), highlighted the substantial turnout at the meeting, underlining the widespread support for the Maratha reservation movement.

To facilitate the attendance of visitors, free rickshaws were arranged from Ghansoli railway station and Gulab Sons Dairy in Koparkhairane. Remarkably, numerous rickshaw owners volunteered their services, providing free rides to the venue in Sector 9, Ghansoli.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)