 Maratha Reservation Row: Movement Gains Momentum As Mathadi Workers Join One-Day Shutdown In Navi Mumbai
Maratha Reservation Row: Movement Gains Momentum As Mathadi Workers Join One-Day Shutdown In Navi Mumbai

Maratha Reservation Row: Movement Gains Momentum As Mathadi Workers Join One-Day Shutdown In Navi Mumbai

A considerable number of Mathadi workers gathered at Mathadi Bhavan in Navi Mumbai at 10 am to bolster the movement.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Manoj-Jarange Patil leading the Maratha movement | File pic

Navi Mumbai: The supply of essential commodities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has been disrupted due to Mathadi (head loaders) workers coming in support of the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation. They conducted a one-day symbolic shutdown on Friday, bringing all transactions in the five markets under the purview of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) to a standstill.

The demand for the Maratha reservation continues to gain momentum across the state, with Manoj Jarange Patil leading the movement. Citizens from various villages have passionately joined this cause, and they've received support from Mathadi workers belonging to the Maharashtra State Mathadi Transport and General Workers Union. To show their solidarity, Mathadi workers organized a one-day bandh on Friday.

Mathadi workers gather under one roof

A considerable number of Mathadi workers gathered at Mathadi Bhavan in Navi Mumbai at 10 am to bolster the movement. This united effort temporarily halted transactions in the onion, potato, spice, grain, and fruit markets overseen by the market committee.

The movement for Maratha reservation had its roots in the 1980s when former MLA Annasaheb Patil initiated the cause, advocating for reservation on economic criteria for the Maratha community. Former MLA Narendra Annasaheb Patil and MLA Shashikant Shinde emphasized the need for the state government to make a prompt decision on providing reservation to the Maratha community.

Former MLA Narendra Annasaheb Patil stated, "To support the ongoing fast unto death for Maratha reservation, especially the efforts led by Manoj Jarange-Patil across Maharashtra, all Mathadi workers convened at Mathadi Bhawan in Navi Mumbai, expressing their support by suspending work at the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee."

Mathadi organisation's crucial role in the Movement

The Mathadi organisation has played a pivotal role in the ongoing struggle for Maratha reservation. This involvement has its origins in a historic event that took place on March 22, 1982, led by the organization's founder, Annasaheb Patil, when a march was held at Vidhan Bhavan.

Tragically, on March 23, Annasaheb made the ultimate sacrifice in his unwavering commitment to the cause of reservation. Since that fateful day, Mathadi workers have steadfastly pursued the cause of reservation and actively chosen to participate in the ongoing agitation within the state.

