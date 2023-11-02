Maratha Reservation Protestors Blacken Posters Of Maha CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Thane; Video Surfaces

Agitators blacken the posters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minisiter Devendra Fadnavis in Bhiwandi, Thane. | ANI

Thane: Maratha reservation agitators blacken the posters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minisiter Devendra Fadnavis in Bhiwandi, Thane. Meanwhile, Internet services were suspended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district - both rural and urban areas on Thursday.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil had on Wednesday questioned the delay in the implementation of reservations by the Eknath Shinde-led government saying political parties are no different as they have a similar bent of mind in this matter.

Manoj Jarange Patil questions delay in implementation

Addressing a press conference in Jalna, Maharashtra, Patil said, "Why do they (Maharashtra government) need time? We have been holding our patience but they need to come clean on why they need more time. What will you do with more time? Answer that and we will decide on whether to give more time to you or not." He asserted that his ongoing protest for the provision of quota for the Maratha community would continue till the demand is met.

"We won't step back from our protest unless we get a reservation. I will even go without water. I will not drink a single drop of water (till the demand is met). All parties are the same (on the quota issue). They are no different," he said.

All-party meeting

After the all-party meeting yesterday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that everyone had agreed on providing reservations to Marathas in the all-party meeting held in Mumbai and urged activist Patil to maintain peace and cooperate with the government in its efforts.

"I request Manoj Jarange Patil to have faith in the efforts of the government. This protest has started taking a new direction. The incidents of violence that have taken place and are taking place in the state are unjustified and are bringing disrepute to the movement. We strongly reject these incidents. Common people should not feel insecure. I request all to not take law into their own hands and maintain peace and cooperate with the state government," he added.

The Maratha community has been protesting for their inclusion on the state's OBC list for over two months now.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)