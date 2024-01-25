Maratha Reservation Protest: Maharashtra Government Asks Manoj Jarange-Patil To Hold Agitation Outside Mumbai On Republic Day

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil leads the Maratha Reservation Fronts march at Viman Nagar in Pune, Wednesday, January 24, 2024. | PTI

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde government, which is finding itself pushed to a corner, has asked Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil (40) to hold his protest at the International Corporate Park in Khargar, Navi Mumbai, and not enter Mumbai. However, the activist said he will reach Azad Maidan in Mumbai with lakhs of his supporters on Republic Day on Friday come what may.

The government is hoping that the fear of committing contempt of the Supreme Court will make the Maratha activist relent and put brakes on his mega march to Mumbai. In fact, he has hardened his stance by stating that he will talk only to the chief minister or the deputy CMS and no one else. He stated this when a police delegation called on him on Thursday. He said he will not return without getting the government to grant reservation to Marathas. Specifically, he wants 54 lakh kunbi certificates to be issued to Marathas so that they can be included in the OBC category.

Manoj Jarange-Patil Plans Protest At Azad Maidan

Over a million people and thousands of vehicles make up for his push to the state's capital on Republic Day. He is scheduled to start his agitation at Azad Maidan which has a capacity for only 5,000 people.

On Friday, the senior inspector of Azad Maidan Nitin Tadake sent him a notice under section 149 of the CrPc pointing out that only 7,000 sqmtr portion of Azad Maidan has been kept open for staging protests as per an earlier order of the Bombay High Court. The remaining portion of the maidan was with the state sports department and no agitation can be held there.

Read Also Maratha Quota Demand In Maharashtra Explained

No Event At Shivaji Park Due To HC's Order

Mr Tadake has pointed out that no event can be held at Shivaji Park either as per an order of the Bombay HC dated January 2013 read with government order of January 20, 2016 which requires the permission of the municipal commissioner to hold any programme in that maidan. The police have pointed out that Mumbai is the financial capital of India where 6.5 million go to work every day. Also on January 26, the Republic Day parade will held in that maidan. Any programme held sans permission will amount to contempt of court, the police warned.

Citing an order of the Bombay HC date January 24, 2024, Mr Tadake pointed that the court had ordered that ``the state will take all necessary measures to prevent blockage of public ways...and if deemed necessary the State may make an endeavour to allot appropriate designated place....for conducting peaceful agitation." Accordingly Jarange Patil has been asked to conduct his agitation at the International Corporate Park in Khargar, Navi Mumbai, after taking permission of the authority concerned.

Maratha Protest Might Cause Widespread Inconvenience To General Public

The police informed Jarange Patil that in the Amit Sahni vs Delhi police commissioner case pertaining to the Shaheen Baug street protest the Supreme Court has made it clear that under no circumstances public roads etc can be occupied since they cause huge inconvenience to the general public. This order of the apex court has been reiterated by several high courts.

The opposition parties are maintaining a studied silence vis-a-vis the tricky situation being faced by the Shinde government. It is alleged that a senior politician is backing the agitation in every which way with a view to corner the Maha Yuti government, which was formed after topping the MVA ministry helmed by Uddhav Thackeray. The massive protest march is seen as comeuppance for the Shinde sarkar.