Maratha Reservation:Parties United But Road Ahead Is Rocky | File pic

The Eknath Shinde government won a reprieve, albeit temporary, by getting the unanimous resolution on Maratha reservation passed at the all-party meeting on Wednesday. The resolution appealed for calm and said a solution to the reservation issue should be found within the legal framework.

Jarange-Patil, however, rejected the resolution and accused the government of doing precious little. In Sangli, Maratha protestors burnt a copy of the resolution. NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who has been pressing for the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was one of the signatories to the resolution. In fact, his name appeared in the list of signatories before that of Fadnavis.

Uddhav Thackeray & Ajit Pawar Absent from meeting

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray was conspicuous by his absence but his party leaders in the legislature, such as Anil Parab and Ambadas Danve, were present. In any case, Thackeray is averse to attending any meeting where Shinde is present. Ajit Pawar also did not attend, as he was in hospital with dengue.

“All parties have agreed to the government’s stand that the Maratha community should be given quota without doing injustice to other communities. The allparty meeting also expressed deep displeasure about violent incidents during the agitation over the past couple of days and have asked the government to take tough steps to curb them. This government is taking legal way to reinstate the reservation given by the previous government. This will take some more time. Hence all parties have appealed Manoj Jarange-Patil to help the government and withdraw his fast and appealed to the Maratha community to exercise restraint,” said Eknath Shinde, who chaired the meeting at the Sahyadri state guest house.

The resolution

The resolution stated that, while the reservation needs to be implemented as early as possible, the activists should understand that the government needs more time. “Some incidents of violence have taken place and are taking place and we express deep displeasure about it. No one should take the law in their hand,” the resolution said.

On the one hand, the government is putting the government’s side before the Supreme Court through a curative petition and has set up an advisory committee under Justice (Retd) Dileep Bhosale; on the other, it has directed the backward commission to collect empirical data once again, it said.

“Taking all precautions to avoid shortcomings in data collection"

“We are taking all precautions to avoid the shortcomings in data collection due to which the previous reservation was struck down by the Supreme Court. We are also taking actions in line with the observations made by the Supreme Court in this regard. After the state cabinet meeting yesterday, the government resolution in this regard has been released and all concerned officers have been directed to initiate procedures to issue Kunbi caste certificates,” it said.