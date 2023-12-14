Maratha Reservation: Parties Blame Each Other For Confusion In Quota

Representational photo |

The marathon debate on the Maratha reservation issue entered the third day on Thursday in the state Assembly with several senior leaders participating in the debate on the resolution favouring the reservation tabled by the ruling three-party combine. Cutting across the party lines, all pleaded for the urgent need to grant the quota but used the occasion to take a swipe at each other for the utter confusion and delay in achieving the common goal.

“The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are to be blamed for not providing reservation to the Maratha community while they were in power. But these parties, instead of restraining their workers, are unleashing them to target Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is making serious efforts to keep the promise on Maratha reservation,” said former speaker and senior BJP leader Haribhau Bagde.

Blaming the Congress, the NCP for the delay, Baghde cited historical evidence of how Marathas got reservation way back in 1902 during the rule of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. "In 1942 under Bombay Province, Marathas were among the 228 castes that enjoyed reservation but were excluded from the list in 1962. Who was in power that time,” asked Bagde. When Annasaheb Patil took out the first protest march on the issue in 1982, no cognizance was taken of it though the legislature was in session at that time, Bagde added.

Joining the debate, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad made a spirited attack on the ruling parties. He said those blatantly opposing the reservation system were now masquerading as champions of the Maratha cause. He pointed out that in 1991, it was the BJP that was against OBC reservation and Mandal formula.

Now we all know that OBCs cannot be denied their share and that the total reservation cannot exceed 50 per cent, yet the present government is claiming that it would give Marathas reservation without touching the OBC share.

“I wonder why this reservation issue comes up only when elections are round the corner. And is the government not fooling the Marathas by promising the quota without even specifying how it would do it and when?” asked Awhad.