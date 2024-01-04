‘Maratha Reservation Issue Should Be Solved But Not At Cost Of OBCs’: RSP President

Mahadev Jankar | FPJ

Mahadev Jankar, president of the Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP), has stated that while the issue of reservation for Marathas should be solved at the earliest, no injustice should be done to the OBCs. The economic criteria should also be given weightage, while considering reservation.

Jankar expressed his views during a visit to the 'Navashakti' and 'Free Press Journal' offices recently.

“OBC community was first persecuted by Congress, now BJP is doing the same. There is nothing wrong in giving reservation to the Maratha community, but it should be given on economic basis. There should not be any injustice to the OBC community. The voice raised by Chhagan Bhujbal for the OBC community is right. We are with them socially. Pankaja Munde is also working for them. But, Bhujbal is with Ajit Dada and party of Pankajatai is also different. Therefore, Rashtriya Samaj Party would like to welcome Bhujbal and Pankajatai to its fold. I will make them Chief Ministers”, Mr Jankar said.

The ongoing debate surrounding Maratha reservation has escalated, drawing attention to the demands raised by various groups, including the ultimatum set by Manoj Jarange-Patil to march towards Mumbai by January 20. In response, Jankar asserted, "There is a clear need for reservation for the Maratha community. It is crucial to consider that only two percent of the Maratha community is financially affluent, leaving 98 percent grappling with economic hardships. Reservation based on economic criteria would be acceptable."

Need for comprehensive action

Mr Jankar pointed out the absence of adequate political representation for the Dhangar community and highlighted the limited presence of individuals from the OBC community in prominent urban jobs. He underscored the need for comprehensive action to address these disparities, advocating for an inclusive approach to societal and political representation. Mr Jankar also addressed the challenges faced by marginalized sections within the OBC community, noting that several smaller castes were stuggling economically, citing the example of Ramoshis and Masanjogis.

He emphasised the importance of a comprehensive census to assess the numerical strength of each caste, proposing that a caste-wise census could effectively resolve reservation issues. However, Jankar highlighted that the responsibility for conducting such a census falls under the purview of the central government, which is led by the BJP. He clarified that both the RSS (Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and BJP are against the caste based census.

Jankar on contesting LS elections

Mahadev Jankar explained that he will definitely contest the Lok Sabha elections and that too from two constituencies, Parbhani or Madha in Maharashtra and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. When asked why Uttar Pradesh? Jankar explained that RAS had contested 70 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and had received good response. The party also has 28 corporators in Gujarat. In Baroda Assembly Constituency, the candidate of RSP has lost by only 1200 votes. Mahadev Jankar also explained that Brahmins, Thakurs or even people from the Christian community are office-bearers in his party.