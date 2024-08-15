 Maratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says Petitioners’ Counsel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says Petitioners’ Counsel

Maratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says Petitioners’ Counsel

In Maharashtra, the Maratha community has been agitating for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions with Manoj Jarange-Patil sitting on fast unto death on at least three occasions.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 02:47 AM IST
article-image
Maratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says Petitioners’ Counsel | Representative Photo

The State government should “not buckle down” to quota agitation and work by the rule of law, argued those against the Maratha quota reservations while drawing parallel with the situation in Bangladesh.

Senior counsel Pradeep Sancheti, for some of the petitioners, submitted that the neighbouring country is facing turmoil following agitation by students against reservation for a section of people. The situation in Bangladesh turned volatile resulting in the ouster of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol
Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol
Chhattisgarh: Konta Police Chief Arrested For Framing Journalists In Ganja Smuggling Case; BJP Accused Of Conspiracy
Chhattisgarh: Konta Police Chief Arrested For Framing Journalists In Ganja Smuggling Case; BJP Accused Of Conspiracy
Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking Restrictions On August 15; Check Details
Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking Restrictions On August 15; Check Details
Mumbai: FSSAI CEO Meets BMC Commissioner To Enhance Food Hygiene And Testing
Mumbai: FSSAI CEO Meets BMC Commissioner To Enhance Food Hygiene And Testing

In Maharashtra, the Maratha community has been agitating for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions  with Manoj Jarange-Patil sitting on fast unto death on at least three occasions. The state government then formed the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) headed by retired Justice Sunil Shukre, which stated that the community suffers from regression and is excluded from the mainstream of national life.

Read Also
Maharashtra: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar's Convoy Blocked During Solapur Visit, Maratha Reservation...
article-image

The law granting 10% reservation to the community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class category was passed on February 20 by the Maharashtra legislature based on the MSCBC report. The Governor’s notification was issued on February 26. However, several petitions were filed challenging and supporting this order.

Sancheti submitted that the government should work as per the law. “These public meetings, rallies.. State should not buckle down to that. What is the rule of law? It should be a state of equality,” said Sancheti, adding: “Bangladesh is an example.”

The counsel highlighted the commission report and said that the Matratha community members have been compared only with those in the open category and not with those belonging to other reserved categories. “The basic approach has gone wrong. It’s as if everyone is tutored to say ‘say you are backward otherwise you will not get a reservation’,” Sancheti added. 

Comparing with the child marriage rate in the community, Sancheti said that it was 0.32% in 2008 and the same has jumped up to 13.70%. “In this day and age, will someone come forward and say my children are getting married?” asked Sancheti. 

Read Also
Maharashtra: MNS President Raj Thackeray Demands Job Reservations For Locals, Slams Caste Politics...
article-image

Pointing out the suicide rate, Sancheti argued that the main reason for suicides is family problems and illness. “Only 4% of the suicides were due to bankruptcy. The commisison report simply said there are large number of suicides. There is no benchmark,” the senior counsel said. 

“These justifications (for reservation) are no justifications in law,” he added. 

A special bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla will continue hearing the arguments on August 26. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking...

Maratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says...

Maratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says...

Thane Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead By Hanging From Iron Rod At Home In Koliwada

Thane Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead By Hanging From Iron Rod At Home In Koliwada

Mumbai News: Piyush Goyal Announces Coastal Road Extension To Bhayandar, Launches Key Projects In...

Mumbai News: Piyush Goyal Announces Coastal Road Extension To Bhayandar, Launches Key Projects In...