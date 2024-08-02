Maratha Reservation: Exceptional Backwardness Amongst Community Members, Looked Down Upon, Says Shukre Commission | Representative Image

Justifying recommending reservation to the Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs, the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) has told the Bombay High Court that there is “exception backwardness” among the persons from community and the entire community is looked down upon.

The MSCBC, headed by retired high court judge Sunil Shukre, filed an affidavit on July 26 pursuant to the high court orders after the commission was added as a respondent. The three-judge bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justices Girish Kulkarni, and Firdosh Pooniwalla had last month issued notice to the commission and sought its affidavit.

Based on the commission’s report, the state granted reservation to the Maratha community. The law granting 10% reservation to the community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category in government jobs and education was passed on February 20 by the Maharashtra legislature. The Governor’s notification was issued on February 26. A batch of petitions opposing and supporting the reservation were filed later. A batch of petitions have been filed challenging and supporting the reservation.

The commission has said that it conducted a quantitative research study and also studied the reports and recommendations made by the previous committees. “Study revealed that the Maratha community was being looked down upon in the state. It was found that there was exceptional backwardness among the Maratha community,” the affidavit said.

The backwardness had to be viewed as something exceptional and beyond ordinary. In a high economic growth society like India, the normal trend would be progressive in all aspects but in the case of the Maratha community it is not so, the affidavit said. “Against the buoyant economic conditions of the present day, the abject economic condition of the Marathas demonstrates their unusual and extraordinary economic backwardness,” it added.

According to the commission, its data highlighted that the Maratha community had been “pushed to the dark edges of mainstream society” that it can no longer be considered a part of the mainstream of the society in any real sense of the term.

As far as the 50% cap on total reservation in the State was concerned, the Commission has said that the same “only directory and not mandatory” may be the general norm. “However, in exceptional or extraordinary circumstances, there is no bar to make a reservation beyond 50%,” it underlined.

The social indicators revealed “profound disparities” especially in the perceived backwardness based on caste and traditional occupation as well as current occupation, higher engagement in manual labour for both women and men within the Maratha community.

“The data also disclosed a high incidence of suicide by the members of the Maratha community, which was a sign of extreme depression and desperation,” the affidavit claimed. Dying by suicide was an extreme step which a person would not take unless he or she sees no way of coming out of worrisome situation arising from lack of opportunities to improve his or her standing in the social order. “These findings underscored the social hurdles that the Maratha community faces including stigma and practices that contributed to their social backwardness,” it added.

Highlighting the data, the Commission said in the last ten years only 5.18% of persons who committed suicide were from non-Maratha open category and an overwhelming majority of persons, 94.11% , were from Maratha community. From 2018 to 2023, higher percentage of Maratha farmers committed suicide as compared to farmers belonging to other categories.

Also, the economic data highlights significant disparities in the living conditions, Iand ownership and financial obligations between the Maratha and the open category.

The State has been witnessing an ever increasing demand from the Maratha community to provide them reservation in educational institutions and appointments in public employment and posts being socially and educationally backward.

“The State had also seen agitations and rallies in support of the demand, which on some occasions took somewhat violent tum. Nearly 95 youths (as reported by the State Govemment), stated to be belonging to Maratha community, committed suicide in the year 2023-24. These events reflected a deep sense of anguish, despair and distress among the members of the Maratha community,” the affidavit underscored.

Besides, the Maratha community members attained lower levels of education as compared to the open category, especially in terms of completing secondary education and achieving graduate, post graduate degrees and professional courses, the Commission said based on its study.

The Commission has not dealt with the “false, frivolous and baseless allegations” made against its individual members by some of the petitioners saying that the same are “irrelevant and / or inconsequential” for deciding the challenge raised in these petitions.

The HC will hear the matter on August 5.