Maratha Reservation: Bombay HC Asks Commission To File Affidavit

Bombay HC | File

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) to file its affidavit in reply to the petitions challenging the Maratha reservation.

The three-judge bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justices Girish Kulkarni, and Firdosh Pooniwalla had, last week, issued notice to the commission, which is headed by retired high court judge Sunil Shukre. Based on the commission’s report, the state granted reservation to the Maratha community.

Advocate Saket Mone, appearing for the Commission, said that Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani would be representing the commission. Venkataramani sought time from the high court to file an affidavit in reply to the persons.

The HC asked the commission to file one master affidavit in reply for all the petitions. The affidavit has to be filed by July 26 and the petitioners have to file their additional affidavit before the next date of hearing in August.

The court has also directed the petitioners to serve a copy of the petitions to the commission.

The law granting 10% reservation to the community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category in government jobs and education was passed on February 20 by the Maharashtra legislature. The Governor’s notification was issued on February 26. A batch of petitions opposing and supporting the reservation were filed later. A batch of petitions have been filed challenging and supporting the reservation.