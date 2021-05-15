Maratha reservation: BJP's Chandrakant Patil says MVA govt was not sincere in its approach

Mumbai, May 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government never appeared sincere about providing reservation to the Maratha community. The government cannot silence Maratha community’s anger over the Supreme Court judgement in the name of ongoing pandemic, state unit chief of BJP Chandrakant Patil has said.

While making the allegation, Patil said, the SC judgement has a specific mention on the instances of demands for fresh date for hearings by the state. Besides, the state was unable to provide English translation of the appendices even though it was demanded by the Supreme Court.

Normally, the SC never gives stay to the legislation. But in this case, the MVA government’s approach was of dillydallying the process and the SC had to issue stay orders on the implementation of the state law that offered reservation for the Maratha community, Patil alleged.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had, soon after the SC judgement, announced the state would offset the loss of Maratha community, caused by the SC’s decision. Our demand for a Rs 3000 Cr package was in tune with the sentiments. The BJP government had offered a slew of concessions till the legislation was passed during its tenure. Same should be offered by the MVA government as the law has now been struck down.

Patil took a dig at PWD minister Ashok Chavan saying even if the minister was livid for bringing facts, we will not stop speaking on it and the government cannot silence youngsters from the community in the name of Covid situation.