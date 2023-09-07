Maratha Reservation: Activist Manoj Jarange, On Indefinite Fast, Demands Removal Of Genealogy Clause From Kunbi Certificates

Manoj Jarange-Patil | Manoj Jarange-Patil/X

Mumbai: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil turned the heat on the coalition government in Maharashtra on Thursday by demanding that the clause on genealogy be deleted while giving Kunbi caste certificate to Marathas from Marathwada.

The government is toying with the idea of including Kunbi Marathas in the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category so that they can get the benefits of reservation in matters of education and government jobs.

Jarange Patil on indefinite fast

Jarange Patil is on an indefinite fast at Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district insisting on reservation for Marathas. The government had sent senior minister Girish Mahajan, who is known to be close to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, to initiate a dialogue with him in a bid to defuse the crisis.

Amendment to Government Regulation

Jarange Patil wanted an amendment to the Government Regulation (GR) aimed at providing Kunbi caste certificates to community members. He has made this a precondition to calling off his fast.

Speaking to the media at the protest site, he welcomed the GR but sought removal of the condition of providing genealogical records while issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from Marathwada in central Maharashtra. The GR issued on Thursday stipulates that Kunbi caste certificates would be issued only after community members provide genealogical records from Nizam-era.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet decided that Kunbi caste certificates would be issued to Marathas from the region who possess revenue or education documents from the Nizam era that recognise them as Kunbis. Marathwada was part of the erstwhile Nizam-ruled Hyderabad kingdom before it became part of Maharashtra.

The GR was issued after the cabinet decision and a copy of the order was sent to the quota activist by a senior government official.

Jarange argued that such a condition should be dropped to ensure fair access to reservation benefits.

Access to Reservation Benefits

Kunbis, a community associated with agriculture-related occupations, are grouped under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and enjoy reservation benefits in education and government jobs. After the cabinet decision, Maratha community members from Marathwada recognised as Kunbis can avail of the OBC quota.

Former state minister Arjun Khotkar met Jarange and urged him to end his indefinite fast. In response, Jarange conveyed his willingness to end the hunger strike only after the amendment sought by him is made in the GR. Speaking on the occasion, Khotkar stated, "We are committed to this resolution and I have provided this in writing. I have come on behalf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde." Khotkar extended an invitation to Jarange to come to Mumbai for further discussions on the quota issue.

"The Chief Minister has entrusted me with the responsibility of escorting Jarange and his delegation to Mumbai. We will engage with legal experts to discuss the matter thoroughly," he said. Khotkar claimed Jarange gave a positive response for discussion on the Maratha reservation issue.

Background of Protests

The cabinet decision came after protests by members of the Maratha community across the state in view of police action on pro-quota protesters in Jalna district on September 1. The police had baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob at Antarwali Sarathi after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange to hospital. Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses set ablaze in violence.

Congress Promises Change

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress Committee president Nana Patole on Thursday said that if his party is voted to power in the state and at the Centre in the next elections, it would provide reservation to the Maratha community by increasing the 50 per cent cap on quota. He also said that caste-based census was the only option to provide a permanent solution to the issue of reservation. Patole was addressing a press conference here on the sidelines of the Congress' 'Jan Samvad Yatra'.

To a query on the ongoing Maratha reservation issue, Patole said, "Caste-based census is the only option for a permanent solution to provide reservation and give justice for all sections of the society. The previous government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh government had worked on this aspect and a census was carried out in 2011." However, after the Modi government came to power in 2014, it did not take the caste-based census further, which means that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not accept that census, he alleged.

Jarange blamed the ruling BJP over the Maratha reservation issue.

"Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised during the 2014 elections that the BJP would provide reservation to Marathas if it is voted in power in the state and the Centre. They had also promised quota to the Dhangar (shepherd) community as well although it was not their (BJP's) right to do so," he said.

"This government is now raking up the OBC versus Maratha issue. They are trying to do in Maharashtra what they did in Manipur," he alleged, while adding that the people of Maharashtra are rational and they won't fall into the ruling party's trap and won't allow Manipur-like situation to prevail in the state.

'BJP is against caste-based census'

The BJP is against the caste-based census and they will never be able to give reservation, he claimed.

"However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a clear stand...If our party's government comes to power in the state and at the Centre, our stand will be to give reservation to the Maratha community by increasing the 50 percent ceiling, without having to touch the reservation of other communities," Patole added.

The party-led government will also bring people from all backward castes into the mainstream, he said. (With inputs from PTI)

