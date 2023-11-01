Maratha Quota Stir: Maharashtra Police Registers 141 Cases, Arrests 168 For Violence

Maharashtra Police has registered 141 cases related to the violence that occurred during the Maratha reservation movement, leading to the arrest of 168 individuals in connection with these cases.

According to Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajneesh Seth, miscreants have caused extensive damage to public properties, estimated at Rs 12 crore, across the state.

Numerous instances of violence occurred during the Maratha movement in various parts of the state, resulting in the filing of FIRs against those responsible for acts of arson. In response to the unrest, internet services have been temporarily suspended in Jalna, Beed, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Opposition parties have criticized the state's deteriorating law and order situation during the Maratha movement. In light of these concerns, Maharashtra Police DGP Rajneesh Sheth provided information on the FIRs filed in response to violent incidents associated with the Maratha movement in the state.

Seth disclosed that Maratha reservation protests erupted at multiple locations in Maharashtra, with some being peaceful and others turning violent. Due to the violent demonstrations, 54 FIRs were registered in Sambhaji Nagar, and 106 individuals have been arrested.

In Beed district, 20 FIRs were lodged, seven of which were filed under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, Seth outlined the deployment of 17 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies and one Rapid Action Force company in Beed.

The DGP further revealed that notices have been issued to 146 accused under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Most incidents of arson and vandalism occurred in the Marathwada region, particularly targeting the properties of some Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

It is worth noting that FIRs had previously been registered during the movement. In Jalna, a protest demanding Maratha reservation led to violence on August 29, with Manoj Jarange Patil leading the movement. When the police attempted to admit Manoj Jarange Patil to the hospital during his hunger strike, protesters intervened, leading to escalated violence. This resulted in injuries to more than 40 policemen and the torching of over 15 government buses. Approximately 360 individuals were named in a case related to the violence. However, on September 13, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the withdrawal of this FIR, instructing relevant officers to take action accordingly.

