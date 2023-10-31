Maratha Quota Stir: Jarange-Patil Remains Firm On Demand For Kunbi Certificate To 'All' Community Members

Manoj Jarange-Patil | FPJ

Despite multiple appeals and the cabinet's decision to initiate the process of issuing Kunbi caste certificates to members of the Maratha community with historical records, the Maratha quota activist, Manoj Jarange-Patil, reiterated on Tuesday that he remains steadfast in his demand for Kunbi Caste Certificates for 'all' Marathas.

Agitation to continue till Kunbi certificate given to all Marathas: Jarange-Patil

Addressing community members after his discussion with CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning, Jarange-Patil expressed the community's opposition to the state government's decision to issue Kunbi certificates based on old records. He asserted that the agitation would persist until the government agrees to grant Kunbi certificates to all members of the Maratha community.

Tuesday marked the seventh day of Jarange-Patil's hunger strike for this demand.

"We discussed reservation; nothing else. I made it clear that we do not accept the proposal for Kunbi certificates based on old records. The government should accept the primary committee's report and issue certificates to all Marathas. A special session could be convened for this purpose," Jarange-Patil conveyed to the gathered Maratha community members at the hunger strike site. "I urged the CM to call a special session of the assembly and pass a resolution to issue Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas. Incomplete reservation should not be offered as the community will not accept it," he added.

Read Also Maharashtra: Fadnavis Warns Of Stern Action As Maratha Quota Stir Turns Violent

Kunbi and Maratha synonymous: Jarange-Patil

Jarange-Patil emphasized that they have consulted with experts and lawyers and have documents supporting the assertion that Kunbi and Maratha are synonymous. He underlined that they are unwavering in their demand for Kunbi caste certificates for all Marathas, suggesting that there should be no obstacles in acting on their demands.

"We are not forcing anyone to obtain Kunbi certificates. Those who are opposed to the idea are free to abstain from obtaining them," Jarange-Patil clarified.

Jarange-Patil shared this information after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called him on Tuesday morning, and they had a 20-minute conversation. According to Shiv Sena spokesperson Dinesh Shinde, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitments regarding Kunbi caste certificates and the Maratha quota, asserting that they would withstand legal scrutiny.

Shahu Chhatrapati, Raj Thackeray appeal Jarange-Patil to end hunger strike

Furthermore, in addition to CM Shinde, Shahu Chhatrapati and MNS chief Raj Thackeray appealed to Jarange-Patil to end his hunger strike. While CM Shinde spoke with him over the phone, Shahu Chhatrapati visited his village to meet him, and Thackeray penned a letter, criticizing the system for its shortcomings.

Jarange-Patil has been on an indefinite fast for the reservation demand in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25.

Shrimant Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati, a direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, traveled from Kolhapur to Antarwali-Sarati village in Jalna district to express his support for Jarange-Patil on Tuesday.

After being persuaded by Shahu Maharaj, Jarange-Patil stated that he had taken a few sips of water and would continue to do so for two days. He said, "I respect Shahu Maharaj. I will drink water for two days. However, if we don't get reservation after two days, I will stop drinking water."

Raj Thackeray's letter to Jarange Patil

In his letter to Jarange-Patil, MNS chief Raj Thackeray urged him to end his fast. He stated, "The political system here is perilous. All they want from you is votes in elections. Their attitude is that once they get it, they will forget all their promises. They have nothing to do with the demand for which you are on a hunger strike. I am writing this letter to request you to stop your fast immediately as it is not right for you to risk your life for such insincere, careless people," Raj Thackeray said.

"During your last fast, I told you that this issue is complex. I had also said that these ruling parties do not want to address such questions. Their business is to seek votes and make false promises in the name of caste. We vote for them with pride, believing that they belong to our caste and will work for us. We vote for them repeatedly. They take advantage of us. They are very strict. It doesn't matter who is gone or hurt. Do not risk your life for them," Raj Thackeray pleaded.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)