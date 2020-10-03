Maratha Quota Row: Beed youth’s suicide note is forged says Police

The suicide of Vivek Rahade (18) from Beed district, who could not pass NEET exam and later committed suicide for the cause of Maratha reservation, has taken a dramatic turn. The Beed rural police checked three samples of Vivek’s handwriting and concluded that the suicide note was written by somebody else, not by Vivek. They further said that the alleged suicide note was forged and written with an intention to disturb peace.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Vivek’s death has created a political storm as NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Parth Pawar said he was devastated by his death and will approach as an intervener in the Maratha reservation case. Thereafter, Rajya Sabha MPs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje and Chhtrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale, who were nominated by BJP, urged the Maratha community youths not to take extreme steps but be patient.

Further, BJP ally Shiv Sangram headed by Vinayak Mete had also blamed the state government for Vivek Rahade's suicide. Mete had said that another victim had died due to the state government's denial of Maratha reservation.

The police sources confirmed that they have registered an offence against unidentified person for violating the public peace by making the suicide note viral on the social media. Interestingly, the police sources said the investigation has also revealed that claims made by Vivek’s family that he had peened the suicide note were incorrect.

The writer posing himself Vivek in the suicide note had allegedly said, “I am the son of a hardworking and poor farmer and I want to grow in my life. But the Maratha reservation has been stayed and I am not sure of getting medical admission even after appearing the NEET test. My family can't afford to teach me in a private college so I am ending my life.’’

The police sources told Free Press Journal that the investigation team got hold of Vivek’s answer sheets from the school and the college where he was educated and sent his signature on the school records and on the alleged suicide note to the experts for verification. ‘’However, it was found that the signature in the suicide note and the signature in the answer sheet did not match. The probe further revealed that someone has done this deliberately. An offence has been registered for circulating a fake note and making it viral on the social media,’’ said sources.