Maratha Quota: OBC bodies request state government to not touch their reservation

Amid calls given by various pro-Maratha quota organisations to launch a fresh agitation for its restoration, the OBC organisations on Tuesday have urged the Maharashtra government not to touch their 27% quota. They have warned that a state wide agitation will be launched if the government tries to provide reservation to the Maratha community from their quota.

At the outset the OBC and VJNT Sangharsh Samiti and couple of other organisations made it clear that they are not against Maratha reservation which was provided by creating a socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) category. But they have reiterated that they will not allow the state government to interfere with the 27% reservation enjoyed by the OBC community.

The Samiti President Prakash Shendge told Free Press Journal, ‘’ The OBC community has always supported reservation to the Maratha community. We have no objection. OBC reservation should not be touched in any way. In case there will be an attempt, then a major conflict is inevitable in Maharashtra. However, we do not want any conflict but want to maintain ehnic and social harmony,’’ he noted. Shendge suggested that if the Maratha community decides to leave their claim of getting quota under SEBC category, they can immediately be entitled for quota under the Economically Weaker Section category provided by an Act by the Centre.

Shendge said they had predicted in the past that the Maratha quota will not pass the Supreme Court and it has been a reality as the apex court last week has given an interim stay on 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs for the Maratha community.

Shendge further demanded that the state government should soon launch mega recruitment by September 30 and pay Rs 500 crore towards OBC Scholarship. ‘’The government should take concrete steps by September 30 or else the OBC community will launch a statewide agitation,’’ he said.