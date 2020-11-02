Maratha quota: Maha Vikas Aghadi government knocks Supreme Court’s door with third plea

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government, on Monday, filed a third application in the Supreme Court with a plea to form a Constitutional Bench and transfer the Maratha reservation case to it at the earliest. It has also prayed for the interim stay granted in August on 12 per cent quota in education and 13 per cent in government jobs under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, to be lifted. The government had already filed two applications in the SC on October 7 and October 28 on the same matter.

“The Chief Justice has said that he will take a decision as soon as possible on the application to set up a bench regarding Maratha reservation. This is a very positive thing. Accordingly, we expect that the apex court will set up a bench as soon as possible and the matter of Maratha reservation will be heard before that bench,” said Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation.

Chavan said that it is vital that a decision is arrived at the earliest. The recruitment and academic admission process of Maratha students has been affected after the apex court ordered an interim stay.

Chavan alleged that there was a conspiracy hatched by some political parties in the state to pit Marathas against Other Backward Classes (OBCs). “The reservation of the Maratha community is a separate reservation given without affecting the reservation of OBCs. This was the stand taken by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The MVA government is following the same model and the government is committed towards providing quota to the Maratha community,” he noted. However, Chavan said it needs to be probed whether some people want to create a controversy on the Maratha quota issue.

Meanwhile, Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh said the state government will bear the burden of fees of Maratha students who are deprived of reservation in admission to medical courses. Even though the Maratha reservation has been stayed, the admission process for medical courses will start.