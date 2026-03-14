Many Mumbaikars Struggle For 8 Hours Of Sleep Amid Hectic Lifestyle: Survey

A nationwide survey highlights sleep challenges among Mumbai residents, with many reporting disrupted or insufficient sleep due to lifestyle and health factors | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 14: The hectic lifestyle of Mumbai is affecting people’s sleep. A recent survey found that 50 percent of people get between 6 and 8 hours of sleep. The remaining respondents attributed their lack of sleep to several factors, including mobile messages, children, life partners, frequent visits to answer nature’s call, uncomfortable beds, household chores and medical conditions such as Sleep Apnea.

LocalCircles is a community social media platform that conducts citizen surveys to capture public opinion on various civic and lifestyle issues across India. It conducted a nationwide survey on insomnia, including in Mumbai.

Survey conducted across hundreds of districts

According to the organisation’s founder, Sachin Taparia, the survey was conducted across 393 districts in India. Thousands of participants took part in the survey, including 10,448 respondents from Mumbai.

“The survey received over 43,000 responses from citizens located in 348 districts of India. 61% respondents were men, while 39% respondents were women,” said Taparia.

Participants were asked four questions, including how many hours of uninterrupted sleep they usually got at night during the past 12 months, what factors disturbed their sleep and how they compensated for the lack of sleep.

Many report limited sleep hours

The survey found that 30 percent of people sleep only four to six hours each night. Around 15 percent reported getting only 4 hours of sleep. On the other hand, 3% said they sleep more than 10 hours, while 2% sleep between 8 and 10 hours.

Common causes of sleep disturbance

During the survey, 12 percent of Mumbai residents said that mobile messages are the biggest disruption to their eight-hour sleep. Meanwhile, 54 percent said that having to wake up to answer nature’s call one or more times during the night interrupts their sleep.

Similarly, 43 percent said that sleeping late, having a morning schedule or household activities disturb their sleep. About 16 percent reported disturbances due to children or their partner, while seven percent blamed uncomfortable beds.

Around 23 percent said mosquitoes and outside noise disturb their sleep, 26 percent said they are unable to sleep continuously for eight hours, and six percent cited medical conditions such as Sleep Apnea as a reason for not getting adequate sleep.

How people compensate for sleep loss

The survey also found that 25 percent of people make up for their sleep loss by sleeping longer on weekends. About 29 percent said they compensate by taking an afternoon nap on Sundays, while 27 percent recover their lost sleep during holidays by sleeping longer.

Steps people take to improve sleep

The survey further revealed what people do to improve their sleep. About 48 percent believe that a happy and peaceful home environment is the most important factor for good sleep.

In addition, 33 percent prefer having a light dinner at night, 31 percent believe exercising during the day helps improve sleep, and 27 percent say comfortable sleepwear contributes to better rest.

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Around 20 percent try to go to bed before 10 pm, 19 percent use mosquito-repellent measures, and 15 percent listen to relaxing music to help them sleep better.

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