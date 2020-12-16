Many BJP legislators keen to join NCP, says Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Jayant Patil, on Wednesday, claimed that many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators are keen to leave the party and join NCP. “In the next four months, many BJP Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will join the NCP and, thereby, become part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi,’’ said Pawar, after former MLA from Hatkanangale constituency and Jansurajya Party leader Rajiv Awale joined NCP.

Pawar made an emotional appeal to the BJP legislators to join MVA. “Join MVA or NCP, it will be the responsibility of the ruling alliance partners to win the election against BJP,” viewed Pawar.

Pawar snubbed BJP for making repeated statements with regard to the fall of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government because of internal contradictions. He added that these predictions will be proved wrong and the MVA government, which completed one year in the office last month, will complete full term as the government is strong and stable.

Pawar reminded BJP that the people have rejected it in the recently held council elections to the graduates and teachers constituencies, where NCP and Congress won two each and one by an independent. BJP has failed to open its account despite loud claims.

“Instead of counting the days of the MVA government, BJP should self-introspect about its rout in the council elections. It is a wakeup call for BJP,” noted Pawar. He reiterated that many BJP legislators, including those who had left NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena ahead of the last assembly elections and were elected on a BJP ticket, are keen to call it a day.

On the other hand, NCP state chief Jayant Patil, who is the Minister of Water Resources, hinted that at least 10 disgruntled legislators of BJP are ready to join NCP. “A lot of BJP legislators have conveyed their displeasure over the party’s functioning. They have expressed their desire to join NCP. The party will soon take a decision,” said Patil.

A veteran BJP leader and former minister Eknath Khadse, who hails from Other Backward Classes (OBC), joined NCP. Subsequently, NCP nominated Khadse for the legislative council from the governor’s quota. Further, former minister Jaisinghrao Gaikwad-Patil also quit BJP and joined NCP.