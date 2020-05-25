Be positive: Mumbai cop who survived the deadly coronavirus shares his mantra

The daily count of Mumbai police personnel contracting the COVID-19 may be high but the number of police personnel overcoming the disease is also prominent. As many as 23 police personnel from the JJ Marg police station, the city's worst affected police station have rejoined the police force after overcome the disease while few others have recovered and are eager to join the police force after completing their quarantined period. Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Shyamsundar Bhise, 39 who has overcome the disease and joined the JJ Marg police station on Saturday has shared his experience with Free Press Journal.

Bhise said, "There is nothing to fear, I returned from the hospital in 12 days with proper medication, diet and yoga, people do get recover in no time," he said.

"It's a mind game and people should fix one thing in their mind that they will overcome the disease anyhow, positivity helps greatly. Moreover, there is a fear in people's mind which leads them to hide symptoms, however people should not hide it," he added.

Bhise a resident of Ghansoli was one of the first policemen from the police station to be tested positive for COVID-19. On April 26, it was the first time that he got fever. When his temperature refused to come down he underwent the COVID-19 tests along with a few other policemen from the police station and the results proved that he was positive for the virus. His wife Adv. Mokshada was also tested positive for coronavirus. Bhise was admitted in a hospital in Thane along with his police colleague while his wife was admitted to another hospital.

In his 12 days at the hospital, he followed the doctor’s advice strictly, drank hot water routinely and gargled. Yoga such as Pranayam- Kapalbhati helped him to overcome the disease even faster. He also followed the diet to increase his immunity.

Inside the hospital, Bhise chose to stay away from Whatsapp completely as there were many condolence messages as death toll due to COVID-19 has begun to increase by that time. He also advised his wife to stay away from Whatsapp, as reading such messages increased negativity even more.

Inside a hospital or quarantine centre it is important to keep ourselves busy. After contracting the virus, visitors including relatives are not allowed to meet, fearing the spread. With no close people around positive patients tend to lose their patience even more as they start to fear even more. Due to this fear many patients have committed suicide as well.

Inside the hospital keep yourselves busy. If patient is allowed for a walk inside the ward then walk for a while and talk to people about topics other than COVID-19, keeping a safe distance, follow doctors advice and don't lose yourself to the disease," said an another officer from the police station who has recovered from the disease and completed his quarantine period.

While ensuring a strict lockdown, the Mumbai police force has been severely hit by the pandemic. Atleast 11 police men from the city police force have succumbed to the deadly virus while over 770 police personnel have infected so far. On the other side around 250 police personnel have recovered from the disease so far.