Mantralaya Security Update: Drones, Face Recognition To Be Part Of State HQ's Safety Detail; Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹41.75 Cr Project

Mantralaya building | File

Mumbai: Soon the area in and around Mantralaya will have drone cameras to check the movements of visitors and vehicles at the state headquarter building. A Rs 41.75 Crore plan, approved by the state home department, will also have CCTV based face recognition cameras as a part of the enhanced cover.

The integrated security plan of Mantralaya comprises integrated command control center, customized pass management software, a data centre, visitor management systems - with entry plaza at the garden gate and similar system inside, at the main entrance towards the Madam Cama Road, near the mirror gage on M. Karve marg, drones, parking management system and manpower support.

The home department has recently approved the plan along with the annual maintenance cost.

Reason Behind Security Upgrade At Mantralaya

The necessity to provide a high tech plan was felt after incidence of suicide attempts and breach of security by agitators and people representing various organisations. Despite several measures the police was finding it difficult to control the agitations inside the Mantralaya to attract the government's attention, said an official.

The plan once operational will make it difficult for any visitors to breach the security. The state also wants to control the visitors who routinely get access to the building, affecting the normal work making the place a crowded one, he said.