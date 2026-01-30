 Mantralaya Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar At Condolence Meet
The Mantralaya held a condolence meeting on Wednesday to pay tribute to late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Senior officials and staff remembered him as a disciplined, duty-bound leader. Floral tributes were offered, silence observed, and condolences extended to the bereaved family.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
Mumbai: The entire Mantralaya was overwhelmed with emotion as officials and employees paid a heartfelt tribute to late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during a condolence meeting held at the Trimurti premises of Mantralaya on Wednesday.

On behalf of officers and staff of the Mantralaya, Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge expressed deep sorrow over Ajit Pawar’s demise and said that the state had lost a duty-bound, disciplined and punctual leader. He stated that during his long public service, Ajit Pawar discharged his responsibilities with honesty, dedication and a strong sense of duty, leaving a lasting impact on the state administration.

Senior administrative officers including Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal, Manisha Mhaisakar, Ashwini Bhide, Asim Kumar Gupta, Vikas Chandra Rastogi, Venugopal Reddy, Anup Kumar Singh, Radhika Rastogi, Eknath Dawale, Saurabh Vijay, Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Atul Patne, Sanjay Khandare, S Chokkalingam, Ranjit Singh Deol, Virendra Singh, Ganesh Patil, Santosh Kumar, Dilip Ghumre, Jayshree Bhoj, Anshu Sinha, Rajesh Gavande, Vijay Waghmare and Makarand Deshmukh, along with several other officers and employees, were present on the occasion.

The officials offered floral tributes to Ajit Pawar’s portrait and observed two minutes of silence in his memory. Condolences were also expressed to the bereaved family, with prayers offered for strength to cope with the irreparable loss.

A large number of officers and employees from various departments attended the condolence meeting, reflecting the deep respect and admiration Ajit Pawar commanded within the state administration.

