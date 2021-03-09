Mansukh Hiren death case: Devendra Fadnavis should refrain from defaming Maharashtra Police for political benefits, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday targetted Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the latter demanded the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the mysterious death of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiren, the owner of a vehicle laden with explosives found near Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence.

Deshmukh said the Maharashtra Police department is renowned all over the world and that Fadnavis should refrain from defaming the system for his "political benefits".

"Shocking to see such derogatory remarks from @Dev_Fadnavis on MH & police Dept. which is known for its bravery across the world. I fail to understand how can he make such comments even after being Ex. HM. I urge him to refrain from defaming the system for his political benefits," tweeted Deshmukh.