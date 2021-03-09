Mansukh Hiren death case: Devendra Fadnavis should refrain from defaming Maharashtra Police for political benefits, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday targetted Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the latter demanded the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the mysterious death of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiren, the owner of a vehicle laden with explosives found near Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence.
Deshmukh said the Maharashtra Police department is renowned all over the world and that Fadnavis should refrain from defaming the system for his "political benefits".
"Shocking to see such derogatory remarks from @Dev_Fadnavis on MH & police Dept. which is known for its bravery across the world. I fail to understand how can he make such comments even after being Ex. HM. I urge him to refrain from defaming the system for his political benefits," tweeted Deshmukh.
Earlier in the day, Fadnavis said that Mansukh Hiren's wife has given a statement that her husband may have been murdered by assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze. He demanded that Vaze be arrested under Indian Penal Code Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).
Fadnavis said Hiren's wife has claimed in her statement to police that her husband knew Vaze and the Scorpio was with the police official from November 2020 to February 5, 2021. "She had also said her husband was with Vaze on February 27, 28, and March 2. The complaint letter (of Hiren) addressed to the Chief Minister, DyCM and police commissioners of Mumbai and Thane which surfaced in public after his death was written on the instructions of Vaze," Fadnavis alleged.
He said Hiren's wife also claimed in her statement that her husband told her that Vaze had asked him to get himself arrested and he would ensure his bail in a few days.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)