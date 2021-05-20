Manpower crisis in Maharashtra's health sector: 20,000 youths will be trained to overcome shortage, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai, May 20: The Maharashtra Government, which is facing serious constraints in the availability of manpower in the medical and health sector amid rising COVID 19 cases and possible third wave, will soon launch the Chief Minister MahaArogya Kaushalya Vikas Prashikshan Project to train 20,000 youths in the healthcare, medical, nursing sectors and also as a domestic healthcare worker. This project will be launched under the Pramod Mahajan Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Campaign. It aims to provide skilled manpower which is badly needed in the health and medical sector in the event of the present pandemic.

Skill Development, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Development Minister Nawab Malik said all government hospitals and medical institutes will be selected as training organisations by registration through the green channel. Besides, private hospitals with 20 beds will also be selected as training organisations. Each training institute will have a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 30 trainees and as exceptional case strength of 5 trainees will also be allowed.

The government on Wednesday issued the notification to launch this project. The trained manpower will be deployed in the corona containment and management and also after the pandemic. Malik said these 20,000 trained youths will get a permanent job.

Malik said in the wake of the shortage of ambulances, the training will also include driving and attending emergency calls received for ambulance service to transport Covid-19 patients. All trainees after completing their training will have to be registered with the Para Medical Council through a competent body under the Department of Health. These trainees will have to render their services to government or private hospitals for at least 6 months.