Mankhurd Demolition Notice Sparks Row Over Timing During Ramadan

Mumbai: A demolition notice issued to an illegal structure in Mankhurd by the deputy district collector has sparked allegations that the local community using the structure is being targeted during the month of Ramadan.

Demolition Notice Issued

The notice, issued by Asha Tamkhade, deputy district collector, on February 18, has asked the users of the illegal structure built on open government-owned land near Dabba Compound—locally known as Ansari Compound—to demolish the structure within seven days. Failing this, government authorities will pull it down and require the illegal occupants to pay the cost of the demolition.

Repeated Reconstruction Alleged

The office of the deputy district collector stated that the structure had been demolished previously but was subsequently reconstructed. "The structure has been repeatedly evicted from this government land. However, it has been observed that it has been illegally rebuilt without prior permission from any competent authority or the government," the notice added.

Residents Seek Compassion

Local resident and advocate, Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, sought a compassionate approach from the authorities. "An eviction notice issued during Ramadan affecting Muslim residents raises serious socio-legal and humanitarian concerns. While residents respect the rule of law and do not intend to obstruct lawful authority, immediate displacement during such a sensitive period may cause severe hardship to women, children, the elderly, and daily wage earners," Shaikh said.

Call For Dialogue

Residents urged authorities to grant reasonable time, provide an opportunity for a hearing, and adopt a compassionate approach so that compliance can take place peacefully and without distress.

Request For Deferment

A representation by residents requested a temporary deferment of eviction proceedings and a constructive dialogue between authorities and residents to ensure a lawful and orderly resolution.

