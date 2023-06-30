Manipur: Minorities, Tribal Leaders Demand President's Rule

Minority groups, Christian organizations and tribal leaders led by former minister and MPCC working president Naseem Khan on Friday met Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan and handed over a memorandum for the President of India demanding dismissal of Manipur government and imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

Witnessing human tragedy for two months

“For more than two months now, we have witnessed a major human tragedy unfolding in Manipur. Unprecedented violence has destroyed the lives of people, uprooted their homes, forcing them to leave their places. More than 200 places of worship have been destroyed and more than 12 thousand people have been displaced. Despite many requests to the Central government, they have not provided any help, so it is necessary to bring President's Rule to Manipur immediately. We humbly request you to convey our feelings to the President,” the memorandum said.

Read Also Manipur Violence Due To Marginalization Of Kuki Community