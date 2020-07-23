Mani Jit Singh is new Principal Chief Commercial Manager, CR

Mani Jit Singh has taken over as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Central Railway from Wednesday, a press release stated.

An officer of the 1987 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, he has wide ranging experience in various aspects of Railway working having worked on Western Railway, Northern Railway and Central Railway in varying capacities including Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services) and Chief Public Relations Officer.

He succeeds BK Dadabhoy, who has taken over as Additional General Manager, Central Railway.

He has travelled widely abroad and has attended various seminars and training programmes including Advanced Management Programme at INSEAD Singapore.

He has keen interest in sports and was Honorary Secretary of Western Railway Sports Association for five years during which period the Western Railway remained the overall champion in Inter Railway sports.