Manhunt Underway as Police Register 4 Cases Over Child Pornography Uploaded on Social Media | Representative Pic

Mumbai: The police have registered four separate cases against unknown persons allegedly involved in uploading child pornographic content on social media. The police have now launched a manhunt to trace the culprits involved in this heinous crime.



According to the police, in the first case, the police had come across a 60-second video clip in which an unknown adult person was seen involved in sexual exploitation of a minor child. The said clip was uploaded on Facebook in June 2020 and the police have also received information about the mobile number, email ID and IP address of the person who had uploaded the clip.

Sexual exploitation of minor child

In the second case, the police had come across a 55-second clip in which an unknown adult woman was seen involved in sexual exploitation of a minor child. The said clip was uploaded on Instagram in June 2020 and the police have information about the mobile number and IP address of the person who had uploaded the clip.



In the third case, the police had come across a 60-second clip in which an unknown adult woman was seen involved in sexual exploitation of a minor child. The said clip was uploaded on Instagram in May 2020 and the police have information about the mobile number, Instagram userID name and IP address of the person who had uploaded the clip.



The fourth case which the police came across was of a 1.55 minute video clip, wherein an unknown adult male was seen exploiting a minor girl. The said clip was uploaded on Facebook in May 2020 and the police have also received information about the mobile number and IP address of the person who had uploaded the clip.



The police had registered the cases on July 14 under section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.



In order to curb the menace of sharing child sexual abuse material online, the Maharashtra Cyber Department had initiated Operation Blackface in December 2019.