Manhunt launched to nab two-wheeler rider after accident victim dies

The DN Nagar police registered an offence of causing death by negligence against a two-wheeler rider, who allegedly knocked down a 28-year-old man on January 5 and the victim died while undergoing treatment at a city hospital after battling for life for four days.

The victim has been identified as Masoom, who had received serious head injuries.

"I received a call from my niece on January 5 who said that Kazi was brought by an auto driver who claimed that he met with an accident and Kazi is complaining of a severe headache. Soon he vomited blood and fell unconscious. We immediately rushed him to the Cooper Hospital. However, he died on January 9, said his brother Asif.

Following CT scan, the doctor performed an emergency surgery on him as he had received a serious head injury which led to severe internal bleeding. However he could not be saved and died on January 9 at around 4 pm.

The family who had no idea what went wrong and where he met with an accident, started to look for clues. Last week, they found his cycle inside Jiten Society near Azadnagar Metro Station. While enquiring more, a sports store owner named Savio Pimenta told Asif that he kept his cycle and other belongings safe as the accident took place near his shop.

He told that on January 5, a scooter slipped on the road near his shop and it hit Kazi's cycle due to which he lost balance and fell on the divider and his head hit on it. He started bleeding from head and slipped into unconsciousness. The local residents, who rushed to his help, then woke him up by spilling water and told the scooter rider to take the victim to hospital. However, instead of taking him to hospital, the two just took an auto and sent Masoom to his residence, said Asid.

Pimenta not only kept his belongings safe but also took the photograph of the scooter. However, in the photo the number wasn't captured properly making it difficult for the police to trace the vehicle.

Initially an offence was registered at Amboli Police Station. However, after the spot has been confirmed the case was later transferred to DN Nagar Police Station. Nobody has been booked in the case so far, said police.