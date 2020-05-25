Man with alleged Maoist links arrested by ATS; country-made pistol and bullets seized

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by inspector Daya Nayak attached to Juhu unit of Anti Terroirism Squad laid a trap and arrested a history-sheeter, who intended to take advantage of the lockdown and conduct a robbery. Police seized a country-wide pistol and three live rounds from the accused Dalveersingh Rawat alias Pappu Nepali, 38, who has a number of cases registered against him in Mumbai and neighbouring cities.

According to police, Rawat, who had alleged Maoist links and is suspected of financing Maoist activities with the loots conducted over time. Police got a tip off about Rawat orchestrating a loot or robbery at a petrol pump in Andheri (W), while carrying arms, following which the police accordingly laid a trap. On Saturday afternoon, Rawat walked right into the trap near a petrol pump, where police intercepted him and recovered a country-made pistol along with three bullets.

The Juhu unit of ATS arrested Rawat and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act for possession of arms and violating the rules of lockdown. Police said that Rawat intended to brandish a gun and rob/loot the petrol pump in a bid to get his fix for the time being.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rawat had over 30 cases registered against him in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. He was also involved in a 2017 robbery at a gold unit in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. In that offence, he had decamped with 16 kilograms of gold.