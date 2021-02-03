Man wanted in criminal cases held in Kurla

The Ghatkopar Police arrested a 23-year-old notorious criminal with a country-made revolver on in Kurla Tuesday. During the questioning it was revealed that the accused identified as Shahbaz Ubedur Rehman Khan is a wanted accused in a firing case registered in Uttar Pradesh (UP) last year, in which three persons had suffered bullet injuries.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Ghatkopar police laid a trap in Kurla and apprehended Khan. During search police recovered a country-made revolver along with cash from his possession. According to the police, Khan stabbed a person in Sanjay Nagar area after an argument in December, 2019 and a case was registered at Ghatkopar Police Station against Khan, said police.

According to the police, following the case, Khan fled to his native place in UP. However, there he along with two others allegedly fired at a rival group. During the incident, three persons received injuries. From there as well, he fled and returned to Mumbai, said police.

After he was nabbed, the Ghatkopar police alerted their counterparts in UP where a case of attempt to murder has been arrested.