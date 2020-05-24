Man threatens to kill UP CM, lands in police net

Mumbai: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly threating to kill Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accused is identified as Kamran Amin Khan has threatened to kill UP CM in a bomb explosion. According to the ATS officials, an unidentified caller threatened to kill CM in a bomb explosion.

The call was received on 12.30 am on Friday on the social media help desk of police headquarter in Lucknow. Following the call, an offence was registered at Gomatinagar police station.

On Saturday, an ATS team tracked the accused from Mhada Colony in Chunabhatti, following the interrogation he was arrested, said an officer. According to the ATS officials, Khan's custody was already handed over to UP STF team and he will be produced in court on Sunday for transit remand, added an officer.