Man surrenders after 7-yr-old hit by his bike in Parsi Colony dies

Mumbai: Stricken with remorse after learning about the death of a 7-year-old girl from Parsi Colony, the biker who had accidentally run her over on Saturday has surrendered to police. The man has been identified as Dipesh Muni (46) resident of Wadala. Muni is an advocate by profession.

On Saturday afternoon, little Afreen was playing with her mother Meher, 47, outside their Dr Jaal Vakil building in Parsi Colony. Around 1.30 pm, a speeding motorbike dashed into her. The biker and the woman riding pillion also fell, but the duo left the spot later.

According to police, "Afreen received injuries after being hit and was taken to a nearby clinic. After being treated, she was allowed to go home." However, a few hours after the accident, she complained of pain and was rushed to the hospital where she died.

The girl had sustained internal chest and stomach injuries which proved fatal, said a police officer. The preliminary post-mortem report suggests the same that the girl died because of internal injuries due to the accident.

After her death, her mother approached the police station and registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) registered against unidentified bike rider.

According to police, when Muni learnt about the death of the girl, he surrendered to Matunga Police late on Saturday and was arrested. He was allowed to go since his arrest was under bailable sections.