Man stages assault, robs valuables worth Rs 1.42 lakh; arrested in Santacruz

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, a house help, was arrested by Santacruz Police for robbing his employer of valuables worth Rs 1.42 lakh early on Friday. According to the police, they received an alert that a man was injured at a Khetwadi chawl after three robbers attacked him.

Police immediately acted on the information and rushed the man, Luvkush Suresh Sharma, to the hospital for treating his wounds. When asked about the incident, Sharma said three unidentified men barged in the house and robbed the valuables after assaulting him.

Police, however, were not convinced as there were major loopholes in his story. After further questioning, Suresh confessed of staging the assault and said he had stolen the valuables worth Rs 1.42 lakh. Santacruz Police immediately arrested him and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery.