Man stabbed on Kurla foot over bridge in broad daylight

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kurla has registered an attempt to murder case against an unknown accused after a 37-year-old man was allegedly stabbed on a Kurla foot over bridge in broad day light on Saturday. Following the incident, the victim Fayyaz Nenpurwala was admitted to the Sion hospital and he is on ventilator, said a police official.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Saturday when Nenpurwala working for a courier company was crossing a foot over bridge at Kurla railway station. According to the police, on the bridge an unknown person stabbed Nenpurwala in his stomach and in chest. The accused fled from the spot, while the victim was rushed to Sion hospital by a passerby. The victim is still on ventilator but his condition is reportedly stable. We are yet to take his statement as the doctors have said that Nenpurwala is still not in condition to speak, said police.

The entire incident is recorded in CCTV camera where a man wearing a cap and mask was seen stabbing Nenupurwala. The accused is between 25-30 years old, said police.

Soon after the incident an offence of attempt time murder (307) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kurla GRP. The police along with local crime branch unit has launched a manhunt for the accused.

The victim a resident of Mumbra has a wife and two kids. We have taken the statement of his brother however, he did not raise any suspicion, neither was he aware of what his brother was doing in Kurla, said police.