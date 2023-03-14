Man spotted drinking alcohol aboard a Mumbai local; video goes viral

Screengrab of the viral video | Twitter

Mumbai: The phrase has been done to death, however, there's no doubt that local trains are the lifeline of the city. One feels safe enough to travel through the trains at any hour of the day.

However, it's not always as hunky and dory; there are miscreants who flout rules and regulations thereby creating a nuisance for other passengers. Many a times, it either escalates in a verbal spat or people don't pay heed to it.

Recently, an undated video has surfaced on social media wherein a man could be seen consuming alcohol while aboard a local train, in the luggage compartment. A fellow passenger took to Twitter and shared a video of same asking Mumbai Police to take action against him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, "Dear Mumbai police, two days ago, I was travelling in local train. This incident happened in Wadala road to Panvel station. Kya train me drink karna allow hai vo bhi sab ke saamne? Iske upar kya action legi Mumbai police [Is it permissible to drink aboard a local train? What action will Mumbai Police take]?"

In the video, the passenger is seen drinking alcohol out of a bottle wrapped in a black polythene bag as he is seen speaking over phone. The other passengers seem unperturbed by the behaviour.

Ban on alcohol consumption

It is important to note that under The Railway Act, 1989, smoking, consumption of alcohol or any intoxicant on railway premises, including trains, is prohibited.

If a passenger is caught flouting the norms, they can be imprisoned under Section 145 of the Act and have to pay a fine. Additionally, the passenger's ticket is cancelled.

Mumbai Police responds

Responding to the tweet, Mumbai police said that they have asked GRP to look into the case.

The article will be updated when response from GRP is received on the matter.