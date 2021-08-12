Man spends 4 yrs in jail for stalking minor after absconding while on bail

A 28-year-old daily wager ended up spending over four years in jail in a case of stalking a 12-year-old girl after he absconded while on bail and was not granted bail again.

The youth was accused of winking, passing lewd comments and following the minor a couple of times.

The Govandi resident had been arrested the same day the complaint was lodged in March 2017 by the child’s mother. Though he had been released on bail ten months later in January 2018, the accused had landed up again in prison as he had stopped attending the court. When he did not attend the court, it had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. The man was then arrested and produced before the court four months after being released on bail. Since then, he had been in custody.

On Tuesday, a special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) convicted him, but imposed a sentence that he would undergo only the period he had already undergone in jail. It imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him in default of which, he would have to spend another three days in jail.

The victim, the daughter of a vegetable vendor, had come crying towards her mother and told her that when she had gone to buy milk, a man had winked at her, offered her Rs 100 and told her to come with him. She got frightened and fled. Her parents then went in search of the youth.

The victim pointed him out to them while he was having an ice cream at a nearby market. Her father had then caught hold of him and slapped him. A mob beat him too, before taking him to the police station where the report was lodged.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:56 PM IST