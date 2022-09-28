Man shoots woman dead and jump before CISF vehicle to commit suicide

Palghar: A man allegedly shot a woman dead at Boisar in Palghar district on Wednesday before trying to commit suicide by jumping before a vehicle. He suffered injuries and later, was admitted to a hospital.

Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said, “The man allegedly fired at the woman, identified as Neha, from point blank range, after which she collapsed to the ground and died on the spot. The incident took palce at around 3.30 pm in Boisar town.”

"Later, the man later jumped before a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle and attempted to commit suicide. He was badly injured and was later hospitalised," the official said.

The body of the woman was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered. “The motive behind the killing and the relation between the accused and the victim is not known yet," Navadkar said.