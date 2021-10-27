Man runs with cash box from shop, beaten to death

The Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi have arrested four persons and detained a minor for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man.

The police said the incident took place on October 25, at 11.15 pm near Metro hotel, Abuji building. The deceased, Shafiq Shaikh, 32, was a resident of Bhaji market, Mhada colony. A police officer said Shaikh went to a shop of the accused and argued over something. However, in rage, he took the cash box and started running. He was chased by the shopkeeper and some other men and beaten up mercilessly. He was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries but succumbed later.

The police said the arrested accused have been identified as Afzal Noor Mohammed Siddique, 27, Afsar Noor Mohammed Siddique, 26, Mohammed Bashir Ansari, 28 and Noor Mohammed Siddique alias Puri Bhaji Wale Ustad, 64. A 14-year-old boy was also involved, the police said. “The four accused include a father, his two sons and workers at the shop. The four were arrested and the minor was detained and sent to observation room," said a police officer from Nizampura police station.

The Nizampura police have registered a case under section 302, 143, 147, 149 and 34 of the Indian penal code.

