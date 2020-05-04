Corona heroes in Mumbai: Vile Parle man uses deferred home loan instalment money to feed the poor

Mumbai: In the fight against COVID-19 and its financial implications on people, the Central and State governments have provided relief of three months moratorium on payments of loan instalments. Grabbing this opportunity, a Vile Parle-based samaritan, Yuvraj Gaikwad (46), is utilising his deferred home loan instalment money to feed the needy and poor.

Gaikwad, who belongs to a middle-class family, had lived his childhood in Mumbai slums and so he is well aware of the misery of poor families living here. In this lockdown, due to no work and money, he believes families, especially the daily wage earners who mostly live in slum areas, are going through the most difficult phase of their lives.

Therefore, now, since he is capable of doing his bit for such distressed people, he is helping them in all possible ways. Everyday Gaikwad along with his two other friends take a tempo filled with packets of groceries and distribute it in the poor residential areas, including to homeless people and in urban Adivasi villages.

Gaikwad, who is a Mumbai Airport employees' union secretary, said, "I purchased a house five years ago in a building and my housing loan EMI is Rs 35,000 per month. Since the government has allowed to postpone loan payments for three months, I am using the moratorium money to buy essentials for needy families."