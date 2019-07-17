Man pushes wife off Nashik cliff; held

Nashik: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pushing his wife to death from the peak of a mountain in Nashik, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Babulal Kade, on Sunday pushed his wife Kavita (22) from the Nanduri mountain where the famous temple of Goddess Saptashrungi is located.

The couple hailed from Madhya Pradesh. Kalwan police station inspector Pramod Wagh said that Babulal allegedly pushed Kavita into deep valley after taking darshan of the goddess and clicking her photos.