Man murdered in Aarey, four detained

An unidentified man in his early forties was found dead in the forest at Aarey Colony late on Monday. Aarey police initially recorded an accidental death case, however, after a detailed postmortem report suggested that it was a murder, a case of murder was registered.

A senior police official said, there were bruise marks on the man's body and suspect that he was assaulted to death. While police have checked the CCTV camera footage of the area, they have also activated a network of informers and detained four people in connection to the murder.