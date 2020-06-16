Man lynched to death by labourers in Andheri

They pounded and kicked him and hit him with a plastic pipe. "Rajbhar succumbed to their assault and died on the spot. When the accused realised Rajbhar was dead, they fled the spot. However, a few locals heard Rajbhar screaming and alerted the police control room about the incident," said Kishor Sawant, senior inspector of Saki Naka police station.

Sawant further added, while one of the accused managed to successfully flee from the construction site, the other three rushed to Andheri railway station, hoping to get accommodation in one of the Shramik special trains to Bihar, in a desperate attempt to escape. "Our teams reached the spot and rushed Rajbhar to the hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. Based on a tip-off, we traced the accused trio, identified as Asad Alam Sayyed Alam, 27, Danish Maksood Shaikh, 21 and Tapandas Mandal, 28, who were arrested from Andheri station," Sawant said.

A hunt is on for their fourth accomplice, police said. Meanwhile, all the four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (section 302), wrongful restraint (section 341) and common intention (section 34). The arrested accused were produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.