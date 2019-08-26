Man loses Rs 7.5 lakh jewellery in auto, cops recover it 3 hours

Mumbai: A 42-year-old manager from a jewellery shop who lost Rs 7.5 lakh jewellery in an autorickshaw, was relieved when the Mumbai police found the bag of jewellery in just three hours.

Police, with the help of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras, tracked the number plate of the autorickshaw and then traced the driver. A resident of Mira Road, Praveen Singh works for a jewellery store in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

On Saturday, he was going to deliver diamonds and gold jewellery worth Rs 7.5 lakh to a jewellery-maker in Goregaon.

He took a train to Goregaon and then took an auto to Virwani estate. While alighting from the auto and in the process of giving the fare, Singh kept his bag of jewellery on the seat of the rickshaw.

After the payment, he forgot about the bag and proceeded. Unaware of the bag, the auto driver drove away. When Singh realised about his mistake, he ran down to look for the auto, but it was already gone. Then he rushed to Vanrai police station and narrated about the incident.

The police team then checked the CCTV footage for the number plate of the auto rickshaw. They quickly identified the auto, took its number and reached the owners house in Appa Pada in Kurar village.

The owner confirmed about the auto as his but said it is currently been driven by his brother Munna Chaubbey (48) who stays in Nalasopa. After taking his number, police contacted Chaubbey and asked about the lost bag.

He said that he found the bag in his auto but since he was in a hurry to reach home, he kept the bag with himself. He further said he wanted to hand over the bag to the local police next

morning. Police then recovered the bag and jewellery from Chaubbey. All the jewellery were intact, said an officer.

Singh thanked the Mumbai police for their efforts and said, "I am very happy that the police acted promptly and in no time I got the jewellery back."