Mumbai: Man loses Rs 30k to woman he met on dating app

The case is a growing concern with several incidents reported in the past two weeks | File Photo

Vikhroli: A 33-year-old man, working with a leading consultancy company, has lodged a complaint with Vikhroli police stating that he was duped of Rs 30,000 after meeting a woman on a dating app.

He said he downloaded the app on his phone through which he got in touch with the accused. He said he made a video call to her, during which she indulged in obscene activity. She also took screenshots of the acts to later extort money from him, threatening that she would share the photographs with his friends and relatives.

According to the police, the complainant had installed a dating app on his mobile phone two months ago. On July 10, when the victim was at home, around 10 pm, he came across and liked the profile of a woman. After some time, the woman also liked his profile and they then began chatting through the app.

The two then exchanged their WhatsApp numbers and began chatting with each other again. While the chat was on, the woman made a video call to the complainant and indulged in obscenity.

She insisted that the complainant also indulge in similar acts, to which he complied. She took screenshots during the video call and sent the same to the complainant, threatening him to make them public, the police said. The complainant then received a voice note from an unknown man on his phone demanding money. The scared complainant then sent Rs 10,000 through online transfer to the accused, who later demanded another Rs 20,000.

When the demand kept continuing, he lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday. The police have registered a case on the charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, criminal intimidation and publishing or transmitting material containing sexually explicit acts in electronic form.