Man knocked down by luxury bus in Dharavi, dies

A 24-year-old man was knocked down by a speeding traveller bus on Saturday near Sion-Bandra Link Road. The police have arrested the accused driver and he has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act for speeding and causing death due to negligence.

The incident occurred at around 7.45 am on Saturday, when Dharavi resident Yogeshkumar Kuril, 24, was crossing the road at Sion-Bandra Link Road near Vaya Junction. A speeding luxury bus, driven by Balaji Prahlad Dhakne, a Beed resident, knocked down Kuril. Dhakne, however, did not flee the accident spot.

Kurli was rushed to a hospital by locals and police officials, but he was declared dead before arrival. Subsequently, the police arrested Dhakne and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and causing death due to negligence along with sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police said prima facie it seems that Dhakne was speeding and lost control of the vehicle when he saw Kurli crossing the road. His bus has been seized and a probe is underway.

