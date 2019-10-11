Man kills wife before committing suicide, at Chira bazar

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man committed suicide after killing his wife on Thursday evening. After the primary investigation, L T Marg police booked husband, Anand Makhija for killing his wife Kavita.

On Thursday evening around 6.15, L T Marg police received a call from residents of Mahendra Mansion, to inform, a man had jumped from his balcony off the fifth floor. This building is off on Jagannath Shankar Sheth road, at Chira bazar. When the police rushed to the spot, they found Anand, a resident of the building, had jumped from his fifth floor balcony, while his wife was found dead on her bed, with the knife used to kill her.

When Anand jumped from the balcony, the neighbours called his daughter Deepa, 26, a sales executive who works for a private company. It was a double shock for Deepa as she found both her parents dead. First her father who had jumped to death. Later, as she went to look up on her mother at their residence, she found the main door was locked from inside. Deepa had to open it with the duplicate keys. Once she went to the parents' rooms, she found her mother lying on her bed with multiple stab injuries on her chest and stomach. Kavita was killed with a kitchen knife which was lying besides her body.

The post mortem which took place at GT hospital, suggests, Kavita died due to excess loss of blood, while her husband died of shock.

A police officer on request of anonymity said, "Initially we were going to register a First Information Report against an unidentified person, but after their daughter gave a statement, we have registered an offence of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against her father, Anand".

The woman was suffering from asthma and she was hospitalised for a long duration. According to the police, Anand was frustrated with this situation. On Thursday evening the couple had fought over some issue and police say, it is likely that the fight coupled with his disturbed mind, Anand could have stabbed her out of frustration. After realising his crime, he was shocked at the outcome and went on to commit suicide. Anand used to run an electronic shop at Chembur.

The shocked neighbours also say, Anand has a polio inflicted brother, who he would drop to work every day.