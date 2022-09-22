Man kills mother after she rejected his relationship with married cousin

The police have arrested accused Krishna Yadav with her married cousin Babita Yadav. |

Thane: A 29-year-old man killed his mother after she rejected his relationship with his married cousin. The man committed the crime with the help of his married cousin in Kalher area of Bhiwandi on Tuesday, September 20.

The police have identified accused as Krishna Ambikaprasad Yadav (29) and Babita Yadav.

Senior police inspector, Narpoli police station, Bhiwandi Madan Ballal said that the man attacked his mother when she was deep in sleep. The police said, " While victim Amravati Yadav (58) was sleeping, the accused and his cousin entered her room and strangled her with a belt and killed her. After that, they kept the body of the woman in the closet of the room.

The accused then jumped out of the building and directed his cousin to throw the body out of the building. Meanwhile, his father arrived on the spot after which the accused pretended to be unconscious. His father and younger brother then brought the body of the woman back into the house. When his father asked him about the incident, he said that a group of thieves had beaten and robbed them and his mother was attacked during the argument."

The officer further said, "The police control room received a call about a 58-year-old woman living in Kalher was beaten up by thieves on Tuesday morning. A team of Narpoli police visited the spot. Till that time, the body of the woman was kept in the house.

Our team examined the body and found injury marks visible around the neck of the dead body. There were also marks of beating on the forehead. When police interrogated Krishna Yadav he said that his mother was killed during intervention when three to four men came to beat and rob him near the building.

The police found it suspicious. Hence, started taking information from locals and found that Krishna Yadav (29) was having an immoral relationship with his cousin Babita Palturam Yadav (30). He later confessed the killing of his mother with the help with his cousin.

The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 and 34 on the complaint filed by the woman's brother Jagdish Yadav (62) and have arrested both the accused." Narpoli police have arrested both of them in this case.