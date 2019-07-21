Man kills girlfriend before hanging self at Kalyan lodge

Kalyan: A 21-year old man allegedly killed his girlfriend before hanging himself to death at a guest house in Kalyan on Friday night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Gupta (21) from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Pratibha Prasad (20) from Ghatkopar.

Prakash Londhe, senior police inspector from MFC police station, said, "During the primary investigation, we learned that both befreinded through social media a year ago and gradually fell in love. Arun had come to Mumbai to meet her few days ago."

Police sources said that both checked in at a lodge at around 1.30 pm on Friday. Arun had given his Azamgarh district identity proof and Pratibha given Ghatkopar Identity proof.

According to police, at around 9 pm, when a waiter of the hotel went their room for taking order for dinner, no one responded to his call. He informed manager, who immediately rushed to the room but did not get any response from the couple. T

hen they informed to police. Mahatma Phule Police rushed to spot and broke open the door to find the girl lying on bed while the Arun hanging from ceiling fan," police inspector of Mahatma Phule police station said.

Police have taken them to Rukhmani hospital in Kalyan for post mortem. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is on, Londhe said.