Man kills friend with a hammer, held

The Kurla police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend by striking him with a hammer over a petty issue on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sabbal Jagal Chodhary, who also bludgeoned his other friend who tried to intervene.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on Wednesday when Chodhary attacked his friend Zaved Shaikh with a hammer at his residence at Kurla. Hearing an argument when their third friend Ayyaz Ejaz Khan, 29 tried to intervene Choudhary struck him with hammer as well and escaped.

Shaikh who was rushed to the hospital immediately, succumbed to the injuries, while Khan too was admitted to the hospital. Kurla police later arrested Chodhary from Bhandup.